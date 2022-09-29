Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.46%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

