Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CM. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

NYSE CM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

