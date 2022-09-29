Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.87 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.95.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock worth $15,711,912. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

