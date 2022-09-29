Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.10

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $23.85. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 21,510 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CBNK shares. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Capital Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $330.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 37.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
