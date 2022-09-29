Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after buying an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,019,000 after purchasing an additional 972,274 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.27 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.