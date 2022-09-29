Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Shares Up 9%

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.31 and last traded at 2.31. 30,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 60,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCCF. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

