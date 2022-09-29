Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.49.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.