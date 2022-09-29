Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Lowered to C$195.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.29.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $80.68 and a 52 week high of $164.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

