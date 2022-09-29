Carlsberg A/S to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $35.59.

About Carlsberg A/S

(Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.