Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

CVE opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile



Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

