Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 4.2%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. 151,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 213,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 810,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,607.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,523 shares of company stock valued at $189,555. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

