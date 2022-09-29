Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 4.2%

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTAGet Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.67. 151,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 213,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $97,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 810,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,607.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,523 shares of company stock valued at $189,555. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

