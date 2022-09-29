C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.49

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.49 and traded as high as $55.50. C&F Financial shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 37,819 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a market cap of $193.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. State Street Corp raised its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in C&F Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

