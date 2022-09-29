Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $215.36.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $187.84 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $218.95. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

