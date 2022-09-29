Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,916.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.79, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.