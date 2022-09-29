ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth $241,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 65.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

IMOS stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Other segments.

