Christopher Harborne Buys 18,914 Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) major shareholder Christopher Harborne purchased 18,914 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,226.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,257,073 shares in the company, valued at $20,313,657. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Christopher Harborne purchased 25,312 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,554.88.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Christopher Harborne purchased 20,711 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $184,742.12.

On Monday, September 19th, Christopher Harborne acquired 111,895 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,055.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Christopher Harborne acquired 20,712 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $174,187.92.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Christopher Harborne acquired 12,971 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10.

On Thursday, September 8th, Christopher Harborne acquired 45,932 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $405,579.56.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of ISSC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

