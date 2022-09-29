Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.60.

Several research firms have commented on CRUS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.64.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

