Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.91

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.91 and traded as low as $15.28. Citizens shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 3,036 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. The company has a market cap of $85.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens ( NASDAQ:CIZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Citizens’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citizens stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Citizens worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

