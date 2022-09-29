Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.80

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.80 and traded as high as $38.36. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 88,144 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 192.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 238.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 42,036 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $230,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

