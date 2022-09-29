CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,711,912 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

GOOGL opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.87 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.