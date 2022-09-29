CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

CNB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

In other news, CFO Tito L. Lima purchased 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,004.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tito L. Lima acquired 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,801 shares in the company, valued at $253,823.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,499 shares of company stock worth $129,387. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in CNB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

