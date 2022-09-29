Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,939,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,786,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after purchasing an additional 33,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,157,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 969,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,345,000 after buying an additional 78,016 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.25%.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

