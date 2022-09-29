Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens cut shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Cognex has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 61,869 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

