Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $330.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 61,022 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

