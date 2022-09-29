Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.59

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.59 and traded as high as $41.64. Community Trust Bancorp shares last traded at $41.38, with a volume of 41,927 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

