Comparing Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) & Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) and Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Vector Group and Hempacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vector Group currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.75%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Hempacco.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $1.22 billion 1.13 $219.46 million $1.07 8.34 Hempacco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vector Group and Hempacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and Hempacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 9.96% -20.84% 14.90% Hempacco N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Vector Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vector Group beats Hempacco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company also engages in real estate investment business. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc. manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co., Inc. and changed its name to Hempacco Co., Inc. in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

