Comparing Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe 11.98% 84.00% 21.52% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ferroglobe and Modern Cinema Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 2 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ferroglobe currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.05%. Given Ferroglobe’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ferroglobe is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

40.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferroglobe and Modern Cinema Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.78 billion 0.57 -$110.62 million $1.59 3.38 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Summary

Ferroglobe beats Modern Cinema Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Modern Cinema Group

(Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.