Comparing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 OSI Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sequans Communications and OSI Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 110.67%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.55%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -16.19% N/A -17.24% OSI Systems 9.75% 16.62% 7.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sequans Communications and OSI Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.88 million 3.34 -$20.26 million ($0.23) -15.48 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.06 $115.35 million $6.48 11.41

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Sequans Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications S.A. designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices. The company provides a comprehensive product portfolio for 5G/4G massive IoT applications based on its Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability. It also offers a product portfolio for 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 and Taurus 5G chip platforms optimized for residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names. It also provides site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and security screening solutions under the S2 name. The Healthcare segment offers patient monitoring and diagnostic cardiology systems, and related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs name for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics, OSI LaserDiode, OSI Laserscan, Semicoa, and Advanced Photonix names for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. It also offers electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and consumer applications under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Altaflex, and PFC names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits for OEM customers. This segment offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.