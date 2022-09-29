Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

CODI stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.74. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 177,683 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

