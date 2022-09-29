Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

