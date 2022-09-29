Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $104,765,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $56,532,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $38,562,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,250,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CCSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 50.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of 51.45. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported 1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.12 by 0.12. The firm had revenue of 93.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 94.00 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 141.93%. Equities analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

