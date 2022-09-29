Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.73.

Several analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $237.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.60 and its 200-day moving average is $241.85. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

