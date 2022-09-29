Contrasting Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) & RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF)

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) and RoboGroup T.E.K. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.07 million 24.82 -$20.52 million ($0.71) -4.79 RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

RoboGroup T.E.K. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advent Technologies and RoboGroup T.E.K., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A RoboGroup T.E.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than RoboGroup T.E.K..

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and RoboGroup T.E.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -440.98% -38.74% -31.93% RoboGroup T.E.K. N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RoboGroup T.E.K. has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, membranes, and electrodes. It serves stationary and portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RoboGroup T.E.K.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems; and designs and implements technology laboratories for the education system. It also develops, markets, and distributes Coderz platform products, an experiential, gaming-based digital platform for science and virtual robotics competitions through virtual robots, programming languages, challenging arenas, and curricula designed for learners of various levels and ages in the general science and technology education, and home education markets. In addition, the company markets and sells products from third parties; and offers upgrading and installing services. It offers its products under the Intelitek, Robotec, and CoderZ brands. The company was formerly known as Eshed Robotec (1982) Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel. RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. was a former subsidiary of D.D.Y. Wing Aviation Ltd.

