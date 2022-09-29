Contrasting Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus 28.82% 81.63% 24.38% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Enerplus has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -5.58, suggesting that its stock price is 658% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enerplus currently has a consensus target price of $22.89, suggesting a potential upside of 60.96%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enerplus and Hempstract’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $963.90 million 3.42 $234.44 million $2.00 7.11 Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than Hempstract.

Summary

Enerplus beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 8.2 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 20.7 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 299.3 MMbbls of tight oil; 56.2 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 19.7 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,367.9 Bcf of shale gas. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc. in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc. is based in Warden, Washington.

