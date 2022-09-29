Contrasting Primavera Capital Acquisition (PV) and The Competition

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Primavera Capital Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A 18.31% 4.55% Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 10.04% -62.19% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Primavera Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primavera Capital Acquisition N/A $20.88 million 28.34 Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors $1.52 billion -$170.72 million 28.30

This table compares Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Primavera Capital Acquisition. Primavera Capital Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Primavera Capital Acquisition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primavera Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Primavera Capital Acquisition Competitors 112 590 917 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 81.12%. Given Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primavera Capital Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Primavera Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primavera Capital Acquisition’s peers have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primavera Capital Acquisition peers beat Primavera Capital Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.