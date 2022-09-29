Contrasting SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SmartRent and Digimarc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SmartRent presently has a consensus target price of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 171.24%. Digimarc has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given SmartRent’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Digimarc.

72.7% of SmartRent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of SmartRent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05% Digimarc -151.69% -55.08% -46.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $110.64 million 4.56 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.70 Digimarc $26.52 million 10.90 -$34.76 million ($2.45) -5.91

Digimarc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. Digimarc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SmartRent beats Digimarc on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media. Its solutions are used in various application solutions, such as product authentication of physical products; sorting of consumer-packaged goods in recycling streams; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; inventory management and planogram compliance; retail point of sale transaction processing; piracy deterrence of digital media objects; content identification and media management; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company offers its solutions through its sales personnel and business partners. Digimarc Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

