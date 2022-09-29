Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
CRBP opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.
