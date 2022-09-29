Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRBP opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

