Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Trading Down 24.7%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.
Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.
Corporate Travel Management Company Profile
Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Travel Management (CTMLF)
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.