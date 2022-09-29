Corporate Travel Management (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Trading Down 24.7%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. 114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corporate Travel Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89.

Corporate Travel Management Company Profile

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services.

Featured Articles

