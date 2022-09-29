Corsicana & Co. Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,929.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $118.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

