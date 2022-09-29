Corsicana & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Corsicana & Co. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.0% of Corsicana & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $149.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

