Credit Suisse Group Trims Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price to GBX 114

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DROOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 79 ($0.95) to GBX 81 ($0.98) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

