Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) to Outperform

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BRLXF. TD Securities cut shares of Boralex to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Boralex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. Boralex has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.21.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

