Critical Review: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.10 -$55.90 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.34 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

2.5% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 379.19%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Onion Global.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

