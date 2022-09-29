Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.85.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after acquiring an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $127.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.41. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

