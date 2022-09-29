DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 157.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.