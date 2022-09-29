DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 29.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $249.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

TEAM stock opened at $218.14 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $159.54 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average is $230.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

