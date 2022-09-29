DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 4,114 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,420,000 after buying an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 44,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after acquiring an additional 122,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.