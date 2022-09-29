DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 541 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 123.8% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $184.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.47.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.