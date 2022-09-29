DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

