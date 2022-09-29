DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.