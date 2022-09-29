DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.38 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.25.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.